Fake call centres: Why is Lucknow emerging as cyber crooks’ new address?

The addresses were different—a commercial office in Summit Building, luxury apartments in Omaxe R-02, and a WhatsApp-based investment network operating under the name “BG Wealth.” The victims ranged from American citizens to local investors. But investigators say the blueprint was remarkably similar: organised cyber syndicates quietly operating from Lucknow while exploiting the city’s growing infrastructure, skilled workforce and relative anonymity. Within less than three weeks, Lucknow Police busted two alleged international cyber fraud call centres targeting US citizens and unearthed an investment fraud that promised to double money in 55 days. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Within less than three weeks, Lucknow Police busted two alleged international cyber fraud call centres targeting US citizens and unearthed an investment fraud that promised to double money in 55 days. The back-to-back crackdowns prompted investigators to ask a larger question: Why are organised cyber fraud networks increasingly choosing Lucknow as their operating base?

Police officers say the answer lies in a combination of infrastructure, manpower and operational convenience.

“These syndicates are not limiting themselves to one city. They are looking for places that offer the right ecosystem to operate. Lucknow has good infrastructure, reliable electricity, robust telecom connectivity, easy availability of rental properties and a large pool of educated youth. All these factors make it convenient for such networks to set up operations while blending in with legitimate businesses,” said ADCP (Crime Kiran) Yadav.

The trend became evident earlier this month when police raided an alleged fake international call centre operating from Summit Building in Vibhuti Khand, arresting 122 people. Days later, another alleged US technical support scam being run from two apartments in Omaxe R-02, Sushant Golf City, was busted with the arrest of seven accused. Investigators alleged both operations targeted American citizens through fake Microsoft support calls, impersonation of US federal agencies and internet-based calling systems.

The pattern extends beyond fake overseas call centres. In another recent Operation CYVAJRA action, Ghazipur police uncovered an alleged investment fraud in which operators running a scheme called “BG Wealth” promised to double investors’ money in 55 days. According to investigators, victims were recruited through WhatsApp groups, promotional seminars and printed pamphlets before being asked to pay additional “tax” to withdraw their investments. Police also froze ₹1.05 lakh in suspected mule accounts through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Property consultants say Lucknow’s rapidly expanding real estate market has also made it easier for fraudsters to establish temporary bases.

Sonu Maurya, a Lucknow-based property broker who has facilitated rentals in several high-rise residential complexes, including Omaxe R-02, said operators often conceal their identities using forged documents.

“Many times, prospective tenants submit forged documents. In some cases, landlords don’t scrutinise them closely because they are eager to rent out the property. We routinely send requests for tenant verification to the police, but we rarely receive any follow-up,” Maurya said.

He added that Lucknow has become attractive because of its comparatively lower rentals and ready infrastructure. “Compared to NCR cities, Lucknow offers relatively affordable commercial spaces and furnished apartments that can be rented quickly. Most clients simply ask for a place with reliable internet and power backup. Unless something appears suspicious, property owners generally have no reason to believe the premises could be misused,” he said.

Technology experts say cyber fraud operations no longer require sophisticated physical infrastructure.

Milind Raj, an IT expert from Lucknow and closely working with Lucknow police, said that the IP.address plays a critical role in tracking down cyber frauds. But the challenge is usually not the IP address itself, but the way cyber fraudsters hide it. “They use VPNs, proxy servers, cloud-hosted virtual machines, compromised devices, or public Wifi to mask off their real location. People who operate from Residential buildings also hijack private wifi connections. In such a case, tracking the correct IP becomes a challenge. People need to take measurements to secure their digital access like wifi etc,” he added.

Investigators say the networks also deliberately target foreign victims, reducing the chances of immediate complaints reaching local police and allowing operations to continue for longer periods.