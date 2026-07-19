State proposes conservation reserve tag for more than 20 wildlife hotspots

MUMBAI: The state forest department has proposed declaring more than 1,835 hectares of ecologically sensitive land across 20 locations as conservation reserves in a move aimed at strengthening protection for Maharashtra’s rich flora and fauna. However, several of the proposals have run into resistance over concerns ranging from infrastructure projects and tourism to real estate development.

The proposed conservation reserves are spread across Gaganbawda, Ajara-Bhudargad, Taharabad, Velhe-Mulshi, Naneghat, Bhorgirigad, Dindori, Surgana, Kareghat, Chinchpada, Alibag, Ghera-Manikgad, Rajmachi, Lonavala, Gumtara, Jawhar, Dhamani, Asherigad, Ekara and DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai.

While national parks and wildlife sanctuaries enjoy the highest level of legal protection, conservation reserves are government-owned protected areas that typically function as wildlife corridors or buffer zones connecting existing protected forests. They are notified to safeguard important landscapes and habitats while allowing sustainable use of natural resources by local communities after due consultation.

Forest officials said bringing these areas under the conservation reserve category would significantly strengthen protection for wildlife habitats and biodiversity across the state.

The proposal has been discussed repeatedly at meetings of the Standing Committee of the State Wildlife Board. According to the proposal, the move has been recommended by several leading scientific and conservation institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and other expert bodies.

Despite the scientific backing, several proposals remain stuck.

Kishor Rithe, director of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and a member of the State Wildlife Board, said many of the proposed conservation reserves have been facing stiff opposition. “These proposals are being met with a lot of opposition. The best example is that of the DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai. I told the forest minister Ganesh Naik and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to make it a conservation reserve so that there is greater protection. They both agreed as we have to save the flamingos that come there. But there is no order yet,” said Rithe.

Forest department officials said the proposal to declare DPS Lake a conservation reserve has been held up due to objections from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), the agency associated with the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. According to officials, Cidco has argued that granting stronger protection to the flamingo habitat could pose operational challenges for flights from the upcoming airport.

Rithe said Maharashtra had made the most progress on notifying conservation reserves during the tenure of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, when Clement Ben, then additional principal chief conservator of forests in Mumbai, was spearheading the initiative.

“We could have maximum areas as conservation reserves when Uddhav Thackeray was the CM and Clement Ben was additional principal chief conservator of forests in Mumbai,” he said.