Why is UNC coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson suing podcaster Pablo Torre?

Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels, is suing sports journalist Pablo Torre.(Getty Images via AFP) Amid a disappointing 4-7 season, UNC faces turmoil as Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is suing journalist Pablo Torre. Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has announced that she is initiating legal proceedings against sports journalist Pablo Torre, who is recognized for his investigative efforts on his podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out.” Hudson, who is the partner of the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has been subjected to scrutiny due to Torre’s investigations, which have questioned her status and activities at UNC.

Earlier this year, Torre’s reports alleged that Hudson had effectively been prohibited from accessing the Tar Heels’ facility, a claim that elicited a response from the university affirming her welcome. In a display of defiance, Hudson publicly contested Torre’s findings by donning a necklace inscribed with the word “banned.”

Also Read: Is Karoline Leavitt suffering from PTSD? WH Press Secretary sheds light on ‘very difficult’ job under Trump

Jordon Hudson claps back at Pablo Torre

In the aftermath, Hudson voiced her discontent regarding Torre’s reporting on social media, characterizing it as “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted.” She implored her followers to refrain from granting credibility to what she termed questionable journalism.

In contrast, Torre maintained a steadfast defense of his reporting, implying that Hudson’s removal of her critical post only heightened the intrigue of the situation. He urged listeners to explore his episode for a comprehensive understanding of the events.

The lawsuit move by Hudson marks a further intensification of the conflict. In an Instagram update, she clearly stated her intentions: “P.S. I’m suing you.”

Torre replied with a humorous yet pointed comment, suggesting he would still be open to having her on his podcast, expressing interest in her choice to turn down his invitation. "Hi (Jordon), I assume this means you're declining my invitation to be a guest on ("Pablo Torre Finds Out?") Either way, I'm looking forward to hearing from you! Thanks, Pablo."

As this situation develops, the Tar Heels are facing their own difficulties on the field, enduring a disappointing defeat against rival Duke, which has resulted in a 4-7 season record. Amid this chaos, the tension surrounding Hudson’s legal actions and Torre’s investigative assertions adds another dimension to a season that UNC supporters would likely prefer to overlook.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson relationship

The 24-year-old Hudson and the 73-year-old Belichick have garnered significant media attention since they revealed their relationship in late 2024.

Belichick has previously stated that he and Hudson share a “personal and professional relationship.”

Reports indicate that Hudson has played a crucial role in Belichick's decision-making, a view echoed by Torre. Torre noted that Hudson leveraged her influence to feature in a “Dunkin” Super Bowl advertisement alongside Belichick.

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation (and) everything he has built and worked for over decades,” Torre commented on his show in May.