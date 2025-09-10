Bloodied JJ Watt fan makes shocking revelation after Rams-Texans brawl; threatens lawsuit

A female Texans fan, wearing a JJ Watt jersey, was left bloodied after a brawl during Houston's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium. She later posted a video, threatening a lawsuit. The woman has not been identified yet. A JJ Watt fan was left with a bloodied face during Rams vs Texans(X)

“Security just took my boyfriend back inside to retrieve my lost property. They left me out here with zero f–king anybody, no phone, no nothing. I have noth(ing) — I don’t know. I’m still bleeding from the altercation. I just want this documented for the attorneys going forward, thank you," she said in a video posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

A clip of the shocking brawl during the Rams' 14-9 win surfaced on social media earlier this week. She was wearing a No 99 JJ Watt jersey. Another fan, in the home team's gear, was also seen in the footage. It is unclear how the fight broke out. Neither the NFL nor the team officials have issued a statement yet.

Another man, in a No 99 Aaron Donald jersey, could be seen attempting to diffuse the situation. The woman's boyfriend was in a No 7 Houston jersey.

“A female Texans fan and a male Rams fan got into a MASSIVE fight at yesterday's game that left the Texans fan bloodied and had to go to the hospital. Both fans were kicked out of the stadium by security,” one reporter said on social media. They also attached a video of the incident.

“Let’s get @JJWatt to help this female Texans fan out. Huge fight and she leaves the game with a bloody face and broken nose wearing your Texans Watt 99 jersey. Hook her up with a signed Watt jersey and tickets to a Texans home game. Would probably mean the world to her 🏈🏈” another one added.