Jalen Hurts heaps big praise on DeVonta Smith for playing through back injury vs Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles won against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday despite Jalen Hurts barely managing 100 yards. Despite a lack of individual brilliance from the Eagles' roster, the team managed to keep the weak Chiefs' offensive line in check for most of the game. Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.(Getty Images via AFP)

Hurts was full of praise for his teammates, especially wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who played through the game despite a back injury. Smith landed on his back while trying to catch a ball and hand was in pain. He was taken to the tent, but returned, despite the injury to the back.

Smith finished the game with four receptions for 53 yards, and Jalen Hurts was proud of the show he put up.

"He came down on his back, but he came up in the clutch. What else could you ask for?" Hurts told the media team of the Eagles on Monday. "Showing up when the moment requires someone to show up – a hell of a play by Smitty, the same play he made here two years ago, same part of the field, other one ended in a score.

"Overall, everyone stayed within themselves," he added.

Jalen Hurts Praise Team Performance

Jalen Hurts stressed the importance of being able to win a game despite the lack of form that can affect teams from time to time. Speaking after the game, he said: “The most important thing is finding a way to win."

"We showed up when we needed to the most," the QB continued. "Being able to play turnover-free football. There is a level of patience you have to have. Play within yourself.”

Hurts reiterated the point in the Eagles' official media update on Monday.

"Take pride in winning, one, and take pride in what is required to win," Hurts said. "As a team, defensively, they played lights out. Offensively, we showed up when we needed to. 26 (RB Saquon Barkley) showed up when we needed him to. We just want to continue to build."