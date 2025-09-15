Jalen Hurts' 5-word response to Chris Jones' low yardage taunt caught on hot mic, 'We won...'

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had a great outing in Kansas City on Sunday as they beat the Chiefs 20-17. However, for Hurts personally, it was not a great game. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pauses on the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.(AP)

Hurts barely managed 100 yards in the game, throwing for just 101 yards with no touchdowns. And Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones seemed to have kept count even as the game was not finished.

As the Eagles were running the clock down in the final, with the scores decisively settled at a 17-20 Eagles win, Chris Jones and Jalen Hurts had an exchange on the field. It was caught on the hot mic and went viral.

“You don’t even have 100 yards,” Jones taunted Hurts. But Hurts is not someone to back down from trash talk. He had a savage five-word response for Jones: 'We won the f****** game.' He then added: "Shut yo a** up.

Jalen Hurts Reflects On Decisive Win

Hurts, who is key to the Philadelphia Eagles' home for a Super Bowl double this year, reflected on the win against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The QB seemed not much concerned by the drop in his performance levels and maintained that winning matters more than "fireworks."

“The most important thing is finding a way to win," Hurts said. "We showed up when we needed to the most. Being able to play turnover-free football. There is a level of patience you have to have. Play within yourself.”

The Super Bowl winners next face the Los Angeles Rams on September 21 (Sunday) at Lincoln Financial Field.