Brandon Aubrey hit the game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime to give the Dallas Cowboys a dramatic 40-37 win over the New York Giants Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas. NFL roundup: Brandon Aubrey's buzzer field goals lift Cowboys past Giants in OT

Aubrey also sent the game into overtime by converting a 64-yard field goal tied for the third-longest in NFL history as the clock hit zeroes, extending a wild game that saw two touchdowns in the final minute of regulation and seven total lead changes.

Dak Prescott went 38-of-52 passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb caught nine passes for 112 yards for Dallas . Prescott's 6-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens gave the Cowboys a 34-30 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

Russell Wilson went 30-of-41 passing for 450 yards and three touchdowns for New York . Malik Nabers caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead score after Pickens' TD grab.

An interception from Donovan Wilson set up the Cowboys at their own 30-yard line with two minutes left in overtime. A 14-yard scramble by Prescott set Aubrey up for his game-winning field goal, his fourth of the game.

Eagles 20, Chiefs 17

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts rushed for one touchdown apiece, and Philadelphia held on for a win over host Kansas City.

Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards to go along with his touchdown for Philadelphia , who defeated Kansas City in the Super Bowl last season. Hurts completed 15 of 22 passes for 101 yards and he had nine carries for 15 yards.

Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 29 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Kansas City. Mahomes also rushed for a team-high 66 yards and a touchdown. With the loss, Kansas City is off to its first 0-2 start since 2014, which is also the last year the Chiefs didn't make the playoffs.

Bengals 31, Jaguars 27

Jake Browning scored on a quarterback sneak with 18 seconds left to lead an improbable comeback as Cincinnati Bengals rallied following the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow to a toe injury to defeat visiting Jacksonville.

Browning's score capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive to lead Cincinnati to an unbeaten mark after two weeks for the first time since 2018. Browning finished 21 of 32 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 42 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions for the Jaguars . Cam Little converted a go-ahead 25-yard field goal with 11:43 to play after the Bengals had tied the score before Browning's late heroics.

Burrow left with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter and did not return after suffering a toe injury on his left foot on an Arik Armstead sack. Burrow's left cleat appeared to catch in the turf on the play. The quarterback sat at his locker with a walking boot on his left leg and left the locker room using crutches, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The team gave no official update on his status after the game, but early signs indicate Burrow could miss several weeks, the newspaper reported.

Ravens 41, Browns 17

Lamar Jackson passed for 225 yards and four touchdowns to help spoil Joe Flacco's homecoming as Baltimore routed visiting Cleveland in an AFC North battle.

Devontez Walker caught two touchdown passes and DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace each added one as Baltimore rebounded from a disappointing collapse against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Jackson completed 19 of 29 passes on Sunday.

Flacco, 40, completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Browns in his first visit to Baltimore since his stint with the Ravens ended with the 2018 season. Flacco played 11 seasons with Baltimore and was Super Bowl MVP when the Ravens won the 2012 season championship.

Lions 52, Bears 21

Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes three to Amon-Ra St. Brown and host Detroit rolled past Chicago.

Goff hit 23 of 28 passes and racked up 334 passing yards for a nearly perfect 156.0 quarterback rating as the Lions spoiled the return of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, their former offensive coordinator. St. Brown caught nine passes for 115 yards while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown. Jameson Williams caught two passes for 108 yards and a score.

Caleb Williams passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears . Rome Odunze caught both of Williams' scoring passes and finished with seven catches and 128 yards. Former Lion D'Andre Swift rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown.

49ers 26, Saints 21

Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes as Brock Purdy's replacement, and San Francisco held off host New Orleans.

Jones made his debut for the 49ers in place of Purdy, who is sidelined by a toe injury, and completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards. Eddy Pineiro, signed to replace Jake Moody after Moody missed two kicks last week in a win over Seattle, made both field-goal attempts, from 44 and 46 yards, and made two of three extra-point attempts.

Spencer Rattler matched Jones' three touchdown passes while completing 25 of 34 for 206 yards, and Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries for the Saints .

Bills 30, Jets 10

James Cook rushed for 132 yards with two touchdowns, Matt Prater booted three field goals and Buffalo won its fourth straight meeting with New York 30-10 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Buffalo's bruising ground game, most of it between the tackles, managed 224 yards. Josh Allen completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards and rushed for 59 yards. Cook provided the most scintillating moment of the game, juking twice and jumping in a gallop through the line and dashing 44 yards down the right side to make it 20-0 Buffalo midway through the second quarter.

Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields was 3 of 11 for 27 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Tyrod Taylor was 7 of 11 for 56 yards and a TD in relief.

Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

Antonio Gibson's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown helped New England beat Miami in a shootout at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Gibson's first career touchdown return was the difference in the game, coming on the ensuing kickoff 12 seconds after a 74-yard punt-return touchdown by Miami's Malik Washington gave the Dolphins the lead with 7:18 left. Miami fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2020.

New England quarterback Drake Maye sparked the offense by completing 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing touchdown. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 26 of 32 for 315 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

Seahawks 31, Steelers 17

George Holani recovered a muffed kickoff in the end zone early in the fourth quarter as Seattle defeated host Pittsburgh. Sam Darnold completed 22 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Seahawks . Kenneth Walker III rushed 13 times for 105 yards and a TD. For the Steelers , DK Metcalf made a touchdown reception against his former team. Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 33 for 203 yards with one TD, two interceptions and was sacked three times.

Seattle's Jason Myers kicked a 54-yard field goal with 12:46 remaining in regulation to break a 14-all tie. On the ensuing kickoff, the ball bounced off Pittsburgh rookie Kaleb Johnson's shoulder inside the 5-yard line and rolled to the back left of the end zone where Holani fell on it, giving the Seahawks 10 points without any time running off the clock.

Rams 33, Titans 19

Matthew Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles rallied from a third-quarter deficit to topple Tennessee in Nashville.

The Rams scored three touchdowns in the final 16:17 of regulation, with Stafford throwing touchdowns to Davis Allen and Davante Adams. Adams had six catches for 106 yards while Puka Nakua had 91 receiving yards on eight catches with a 45-yard rushing touchdown on a jet sweep.

Tennessee QB Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, hit 19 of 33 passes for 175 yards and his first touchdown. Scrambling to his right to avoid pressure, Ward threw across his body to the left side of the end zone and found Elic Ayomanor for a 9-yard score with 38 seconds remaining in the first half. Joey Slye added four field goals for the Titans, making him a perfect 8-for-8 through two games.

Cardinals 27, Panthers 22

Kyler Murray threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Arizona's defense took care of business until the fourth quarter in a home-opener victory against Carolina in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Panthers didn't reach the end zone until almost 43 minutes into the game, yet the Cardinals needed a late defensive stand to hold on. Murray finished 17-for-25 passing with an interception.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, who committed turnovers on the Panthers' first two possessions, ended up 35-for-55 for a career-high 328 yards in the air with three touchdown throws and an interception. Hunter Renfrow caught two TD passes.

Colts 29, Broncos 28

Spencer Shrader kicked a 45-yard field goal with no time left, his fifth of the game, and host Indianapolis rallied to beat Denver.

Shrader missed his initial kick from 60 yards but a 15-yard leverage penalty on Denver's Dondrea Tillman moved the ball to the Broncos' 27-yard line and gave him another chance. He split the uprights to give Indianapolis the win, lifting the team to its first 2-0 start since 2009.

Jonathan Taylor rushed 25 times for 165 yards and had 50 more receiving yards, including a touchdown catch for the Colts. Daniel Jones was 23-of-34 passing for 316 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score for Indianapolis. Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and finished 22-for-30 passing for 206 yards and an interception for the Broncos, who blew an eight-point lead.

