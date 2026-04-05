AJ Brown trade update: Major issue holding up the Eagles-Patriots deal revealed

The long-rumoured trade involving Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots has suffered a new setback in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft. NBC Sports' Tom Curran reported that the Los Angeles Rams had backed out of a possible deal over health concerns over the state of his knee.

The knee injury which became hindrance to the deal Curran revealed that the Rams had privately rejected a potential deal for Brown because of the state of his knee. The insider also alarmed that even the healthcare personnel of the Patriots would arrive at the same conclusion once they make their own assessment, which will make New England revaluate the reported asking price.

Read More: Jalen Hurts is ‘hurting’ the Eagles offense; AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith frustrated: Report

This comes after it was reported that Eagles have asked for a first-round and second-round pick combination for Brown.

The star WR has experienced knee issues throughout his tenure with the Eagles.

AJ Brown contract deatils ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that selling Brown before June 1 would require the Eagles to pay the dead salary cap money of $43.5 million, one that is $20.1 million higher than his present charge on the cap, as opposed to just $16.353 million under the same transaction after June 1.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, when questioned about Brown during NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, refused to rule out the possibility stating that the team would attempt to do all it could to make its team stronger via the draft using free agency and other player acquisition methods.

AJ Brown trade update Eagles general manager Howie Roseman stuck to the script when asked about the ongoing trade rumors surrounding star receiver A.J. Brown.

Read More: Robert Griffin III comes to Jalen Hurts' defense amid Eagles 'frustration' row: 'Hit pieces getting out of hand'

"I understand that there's interest in the A.J. Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," he told reporters Sunday at the league meetings in Phoenix.

“But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest, but my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

By- Vidushi Mishra