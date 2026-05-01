Kelce makes big reveal as Taylor Swift's website shows countdown: ‘Get your tickets…’

As Taylor Swift's website showed a brief 48-hour countdown on Thursday, her fiance Travis Kelce posted an update of his own. Are the two connected? No one knows. Thousands of Swifties are convinced that the superstar Grammy-winner may be teasing a major new project after the mysterious countdown briefly appeared, and then vanished, from her official website. Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift pose after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills (AP)

The countdown lasted only a few minutes before it was removed, but not before fans captured screenshots and began dissecting every detail online.

‘Toy Story’ angle? The timer appeared against a blue sky background filled with white clouds, while the countdown numbers were displayed in yellow outlined with blue - a design many immediately linked to Toy Story branding. That resemblance quickly sparked theories that Swift could be involved with the soundtrack for Toy Story 5, which is scheduled to release on June 19.

Why fans think Toy Story is connected Social media users pointed out that the countdown visuals closely matched the iconic Toy Story logo and imagery.

Speculation intensified because Swift is famously known for hiding ‘Easter eggs’ tied to upcoming albums, songs and collaborations. Fans also noticed that Taylor Nation appeared to post subtle cloud-themed hints around the same time.

“Name a more glamorous way to write song…” the account captioned a video of Swift discussing her songwriting process, adding a cloud emoji.

Countdown disappears within minutes Despite the frenzy, the countdown was quickly deleted from Swift’s website, adding even more mystery to the situation. Fans rapidly shared screenshots online before the page disappeared entirely.

So far, Swift and her representatives have not publicly commented on the countdown or the rumors surrounding a potential Disney or Pixar collaboration.