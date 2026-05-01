Taylor Swift website countdown: New Toy Story plans revealed - When will new song drop?

A third one added: "Taylor swift what are you up to.”

“Toy story x taylor swift is truly going to be the death of me tbh,” one user, @saamcarr, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter..

The unexpected appearance quickly sent Swifties into detective mode across social media platforms.

What immediately caught fans’ attention, however, was the visual design behind the clock - a sky-blue background with white clouds that many believed closely resembled imagery associated with Toy Story.

Taylor Swift has sent millions of her fans into thinking. A mysterious countdown briefly appeared on the singer’s official website on April 30 before suddenly disappearing minutes later. The countdown reportedly pointed to May 2 at 1 PM CT / 2 PM ET and remained live for only around 10 minutes.

Why fans think Toy Story could be involved The theory gained momentum because of a striking date coincidence tied to Toy Story 5. The upcoming Pixar sequel is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026 - exactly 20 years after Swift released her debut single, “Tim McGraw,” on June 19, 2006.

Although no official announcement has linked Swift to the movie, fans believe the timing and cloud-themed visuals may hint at a soundtrack collaboration, promotional single or special anniversary project connected to the film.

Swift’s representatives have not commented publicly on the speculation.

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Taylor Swift’s long history with movie soundtracks If the countdown does lead to a film-related project, it would continue a long trend in Swift’s career of contributing music to major Hollywood productions.

One of her earliest soundtrack appearances came with “Crazier” for Hannah Montana: The Movie, followed by “Today Was a Fairytale” from Valentine's Day.

She later recorded “Safe & Sound” and “Eyes Open” for The Hunger Games franchise, with “Safe & Sound” eventually winning a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media.

Swift also collaborated with Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for Fifty Shades Darker and co-wrote “Beautiful Ghosts” with Andrew Lloyd Webber for Cats.

Her later soundtrack work included “Carolina” for Where the Crawdads Sing and “Only the Young,” which appeared in her Miss Americana documentary.

No confirmation yet Despite the intense fan speculation, there is still no official confirmation about whether the countdown relates to Toy Story, a new single, or another surprise project entirely.

For now, Swift’s brief website tease has only deepened curiosity ahead of the May 2 countdown target time.