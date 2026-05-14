Taylor Swift, Kelce's wedding gets an Indian twist; couple planning a grand event - All we know

Taylor Swift turns everything she touches into a moment, including her wedding. Taylor and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's much-awaited event is getting closer. Reports on social media claim Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tapped Rishi Patel. (Instagram)

Now, reports are circulating on social media that the couple has hired Rishi Patel, one of the world's most celebrated event designers to plan what could be one of the biggest weddings in recent memory.

However, HT.com has not independently confirmed any of these claims.

Social media reaction Posts on X have been buzzing with excitement. "IT'S GOING TO BE HUGE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, one of the world's biggest designers," one user wrote.

Another added: "IT WILL BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVENT! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, named as one of the world's top designers by multiple magazines."

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The excitement among fans has been hard to contain. "Oh this wedding is about to be in the history books hitting the person that styled Kate Middleton and Rishi Patel," one user posted, while others simply called it "generational."

"I just know this wedding is gonna be extra and we love her for that," another fan wrote.

“America's first royal wedding,” wrote another.