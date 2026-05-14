Grown Ups 3: How much is Adam Sandler earning? Check cast salary details

The wait is finally over for fans of the beloved comedy franchise. Netflix has officially confirmed that Grown Ups 3 is in development and for the first time the streamer has publicly acknowledged the project. While casting has not been confirmed, it is rumored that the core five, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Kevin James and Rob Schneider will all return. Netflix has confirmed Grown Ups 3 is in development with Adam Sandler returning. (REUTERS)

The film will be directed by Kyle Newacheck, who previously worked with Sandler on Murder Mystery and Happy Gilmore 2, with Sandler co-writing the script alongside Tim Herlihy, according to Variety.

The original Grown Ups (2010) earned $271 million at the global box office on an $80 million budget and its 2013 sequel pulled in $247 million on the same budget which makes the franchise one of the most commercially successful comedy series of its era.

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How much is Adam Sandler making? When it comes to payday, few in Hollywood come close to Adam Sandler. The comedian and actor reportedly earns $20 million per movie and that figure may not even include box office bonuses, according to Parade.

His films have collectively brought in more than $3 billion in ticket sales combined which means his total earnings could be even higher than publicly known.

Sandler's overall fortune reflects his decades of success. His net worth is estimated at a staggering $440 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2020 alone, he earned an estimated $41 million and by 2023, that figure had jumped to $73 million, according to Forbes.

There are no exact numbers of how much he made in Grown Ups but it was enough that he gifted each of his four co-stars, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider, a $200,000 Maserati.

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What are the other cast members worth? However, official salaries of the cast for Grown Ups 3 are not public, but their net worth and past salaries give us an estimate:

Kevin James- Net Worth is $120 million

James earned $300,000 per episode in the middle seasons of The King of Queens, rising to $500,000 per episode in the final seasons. As an executive producer with backend equity, he has earned over $50 million from syndication deals alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth. James reportedly charges between $500,000-$749,000 for gigs, as per Celebrity Talent International, which describes itself as a corporate entertainment celebrity booking agency.

Chris Rock- Net Worth is $60 million

Rock is one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians in the world, earning $53 million between June 2016 and June 2017 alone which makes him the second highest-paid comedian in the world that year, per Forbes as cited by Parade. Rock reportedly had a deal of around $40 million with Netflix for two comedy specials, which brings it to $20 million per special. Given Grown Ups 3 is an ensemble comedy film, he is likely to be charging lesser than this, but it would be somewhere in the ballpark.

David Spade - Net Worth is $70 million

Spade's salary on Just Shoot Me! grew from $150,000 to $300,000 per episode over the course of the show, earning him around $30 million in base salary from the series before royalties, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rob Schneider- Net Worth is $15 million

Schneider has built his fortune as a comedian, actor, screenwriter and director. While his typical fee for a film role is not known, Schneider charges between $40,000 and $74,999 for gigs, as per Celebrity Talent International.