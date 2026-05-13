Meryl Streep vs Anne Hathway vs Emily Blunt salary: How much is each being paid for The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The long‑waited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 has not only brought back Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Emily Charlton but also sparked a conversation about how much the stars were paid for the sequal. A detailed report has revealed how much the three stars negotiated for their return to Runway. Emily Blunt, from left, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway pose for photographers at the photo call for the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in London, Friday, April 24, 2026. AP/PTI(AP04_24_2026_000493B) (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What the stars are earning According to a detailed report by Variety, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt each received a $12.5 million upfront fee to reprise their roles in the film. Two sources told the outlet that the trio worked out a “favored nations” deal, meaning if one of them got a certain amount, the others got the same.

One industry insider said, “This is a very rare case where all three leads are being paid exactly the same, even though their original salaries from the 2006 film were very different.”

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The report adds that Streep earned about $4.5–5 million in the first movie, while Hathaway and Blunt were paid roughly $1 million and $800,000 respectively. A viewer told Variety, “The fact that they pushed for equal pay now shows how much they’ve grown and how much value they bring to the project.”

How the equal‑pay deal was made Sources say the new agreement was hashed out during early negotiations, with Streep’s team reportedly setting a high base and then tying the others’ salaries to that number.

One insider explained, “If Meryl was going to make $12.5 million, then Anne and Emily would also make $12.5 million, nothing less.” Another person close to the studio said, “It’s a clear message about fairness; nobody is being underpaid because they’re younger or less famous now.”

Fans on social media have noticed the jump while comparing the two films.

One fan said, “Twenty years ago these women were paid very differently, and now they’re all standing on the same number; that’s huge.” Another wrote, “If a big‑budget sequel like this can do equal pay, maybe other studios will start paying attention.”

As the movie’s box‑office total keeps climbing, there is also talk that Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt could earn even more through bonuses, with a source saying, “Their combined pay could reach nearly $32.5 million once the whole run is over.”