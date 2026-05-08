That’s all: The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows how much fashion has changed

Mild spoilers ahead. We hope you’ve watched The Devil Wears Prada 2 by now (or at least stumbled upon some of the stylish chatter on Insta). Still, let’s recap. The 2006 OG movie was a peek into the hallowed, notoriously closed world of fashion magazines. Clueless, naive Andy (Anne Hathaway) lands a job that … all together now … “most girls would kill for”: Being second assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the imperious editor at Runway (Vogue) the jewel in the crown of publishing house Elias-Clarke (Conde-Nast). The Devil Wears Prada 2 explores how social media changed fashion. The movie broke down how fashion actually worked, who decides what’s in fashion and why, and what it means to assist someone whose every move changes the course of fashion. Miranda purses her lips, designers change their entire collection. She dislikes an article about autumn jackets, the publisher coughs up $300,000 to make another shoot happen. She thinks size 6 is fat, Andy (and so many readers) starves herself down a size. That’s all.

Miranda’s “cerulean blue” monologue no longer works. In 2026, trends are decided by the algorithm.

So, here we are, 20 years on, trying to recapture that power trip in a sequel. Except, the world has changed. Miranda still purses her lips. But this time the designer pins the flaws of an unflattering fit to a badly thought-out bow. Her second assistant is fat and he seems fine with it. Advertisers wield more power than ever. There’s no soliloquy about cerulean blue trickling down from the runway to bargain bins. There’s no point. In 2026, the algorithm decides the trend. Case in point: That lace-trim slip skirt you see everywhere – from Zendaya on the red carpet to the H&M home page. Over 20 years, quite a bit of fashion-magazine gloss has dimmed. In the sequel, Miranda is in the middle of a scandal – Runway endorsed a fast-fashion brand that turned out to be built on sweatshop labour. The memes are savage. She might be cancelled. Plus budgets are not what they used to be. Runway can’t get John Legend to perform in Milan because they can’t afford to fly down his piano; they must turn to (gasp!) Lady Gaga instead. Reporters and editors don’t do journalism, they create clickbait for “traction”, “page views”, and “virality”. Miranda seems rattled but still in her bubble.

Teyana Taylor wore a whale tail gown after the internet brought back 2000s style. (INSTAGRAM/@TEYANATAYLOR)