Meryl Streep vs Anne Hathway vs Emily Blunt net worth: Who is the richest The Devil Wears Prada star?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt have reprised their roles as Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs, and Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2, and their return has evidently succeeded at the international box office. The highly anticipated sequel, which arrives almost twenty years after the original, debuted with an impressive USD 233.3 million and surpassed USD 300 million in its opening weekend. FILE - Anne Hathaway, from left, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep pose for photographers upon their arrival at the 'A Night With Runway: The Devil Wears Prada 2' photo call in London, April 22, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP File) (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

As the film continues to generate significant revenue, a recent report has also highlighted the salaries of its leading actors.

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Meryl Streep vs Anne Hathway vs Emily Blunt: How much did they earn? According to a Variety report, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt have each secured a payment of USD 12.5 million for their return to their iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2. The trio of actors is said to have negotiated a deal that guarantees equal compensation for all involved.

What makes this reported arrangement noteworthy is that Meryl, being the most senior star and one of Hollywood’s most esteemed actresses, could have potentially demanded a higher salary. Sources suggest that she might have been able to request nearly USD 15 million for her reprisal of the role of Miranda Priestly. However, the report suggests that the actors chose to prioritize equality in their compensation instead.

Meryl Streep vs Anne Hathway vs Emily Blunt: All we know about their net worth Meryl Streep has an estimated net worth of around $100 million in 2026, as per Parade.

Certain sources told the outlet that Streep earns approximately $20 million for each film, although this can vary based on the specific project. A brief examination of her filmography shows that she does not exclusively pursue high-paying roles.

For instance, Streep received $5 million for her performance in the 2020 film Let Them All Talk, while she earned only $1 million for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 biopic The Iron Lady, a sum she generously donated to support the National Women’s History Museum.

However, this does not imply that Streep's work is inexpensive. According to Forbes, she garnered an impressive eight-figure salary (at least $10 million) for her role in The Prom in 2020.

In 2006, Streep was compensated $5 million for her portrayal of fashion editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Anne Hathaway's net worth is estimated to be $80 million in 2026, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

As Hathaway ranks among the highest-earning female actors in the entertainment sector, the films she has appeared in have collectively earned over $4 billion, and her earnings from these projects exceed $45 million.

Emily Blunt's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million when combined with her husband, John Krasinski, who is known for his roles in The Office and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, as well as being her director for A Quiet Place and its sequel, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Their joint fortune is nearly equally divided, although John accounts for a slightly larger portion. It is important to highlight that in recent years, Emily has emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses globally. For instance, between 2019 and 2020, she earned approximately $22 million from her various acting projects.

With the figures mentioned above, it seems that Meryl Streep is the richest among the three The Devil Wears Prada stars.