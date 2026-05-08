Joni Lamb net worth: Exploring the massive fortune Daystar president left behind

Joni Lamb, president and co-founder of Daystar Television Network, has died. She was 65. The network issued a statement on Thursday, noting that Lamb faced complications from her back injury. However, an official cause of death was not released. Joni Lamb, president of Daystar, died at the age of 65 (X)

“The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days,” the statement read.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private."

Joni Lamb net worth details Lamb left behind a massive media and real estate empire following her death. Over the years, her wealth became a topic of public discussion due to Daystar’s growth, her book sales and a large real estate portfolio spread across multiple states.

Multiple reports published before Lamb’s death estimated her net worth at around $40 million. Emma Richardson of Gigwise published about the estimate in June 2024.

In addition to television work, Lamb also authored books including “Surrender All” and “Heart for the World,” which reportedly contributed to her earnings over the years.

Daystar’s rise helped build her wealth Lamb and her ex-husband Marcus founded Daystar in 1993 after first entering Christian broadcasting during the 1980s. What started as a local television station eventually turned into an international religious media network reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

The couple focused heavily on expanding the network’s reach and investing in high-quality broadcasting technology, helping Daystar compete with larger faith-based television brands.

Lamb later became one of the most recognizable figures in Christian broadcasting, regularly hosting programs and interviewing ministry leaders.

Massive property portfolio drew attention Reports about Lamb’s luxury real estate holdings sparked renewed attention around her finances. Investigations published in 2025 claimed she owned at least seven residential properties across Texas, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina worth nearly $12 million combined.

Among the most notable properties reportedly linked to Lamb:

$2.9 million Colleyville mansion Her primary residence in Colleyville reportedly included more than 7,300 square feet, five bedrooms, a pool and spa on a two-acre property.

$3.9 million Texas home under construction Reports also claimed Lamb purchased land in a gated Colleyville community in 2022 and began building a nearly 10,000-square-foot luxury residence valued around $3.9 million.

$2.9 million Florida beachfront property Lamb and her husband Doug Weiss reportedly purchased a Gulf-front condominium in Miramar Beach in 2023. The luxury condo featured oceanfront views, designer interiors and private amenities.

Additional homes across multiple states Other reported properties included homes in Granbury, Grapevine, Macon and Taylors.

Some of the homes were reportedly used as rental properties, while others were occupied by family members.

Personal setbacks and controversies Despite her success, Lamb also faced difficult moments throughout her career. In 2010, Marcus Lamb publicly admitted to an extramarital affair, creating major public scrutiny around the ministry and the family.

The family faced another devastating loss in 2021 when Marcus died following complications from COVID-19. Lamb later remarried Doug Weiss in 2023 and continued leading Daystar programming and operations.