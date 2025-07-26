Adam Sandler’s net worth revealed: How much did he make from original Happy Gilmore?

Adam Sandler's net worth is the result of three decades of success as a comedy powerhouse. The Mark Twain Prize-winning actor, writer, and producer rose from humble beginnings in Brooklyn and Manchester, New Hampshire, to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. His latest project, Happy Gilmore 2, brings back one of his most iconic characters. Adam Sandler's net worth of $440 million is attributed to his successful three-decade career in comedy and film. (Netflix via AP)(AP)

What is Adam Sandler's net worth?

Sandler's net worth is estimated at a staggering $440 million, thanks to his career in films and comedy spanning over decades, as reported by Parade. In 2020 alone, he earned around $41 million. By 2023, his reported earnings soared to $73 million, making him the highest-paid actor of that year.

With consistent box office hits and lucrative Netflix deals, the actor and comedian has maintained his bank balance well. Sandler is reportedly paid $20 million per film. This figure excludes the box office points, which must bring his grand total for a movie to even higher if it turns into a box office blockbuster. His films have collectively grossed over $3 billion at the box office in ticket sales.

Adam Sandler's earnings from original Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore, which was released in 1996, was made on a $12 million budget and ended with a gross collection of $41 million. The film not only cemented his presence at the box office, but he reportedly also earned a $2 million salary.

The same year, though Bulletproof underperformed, Sandler made a huge comeback in 1998 with The Wedding Singer. The movie turned out to be a box office hit as it earned $123 million on just an $18 million budget.