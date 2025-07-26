Adam Sandler's family stars in Happy Gilmore 2: All about wife Jackie and his two daughters

Adam Sandler may be best known for his iconic comedy roles, but he is also a devoted family man. He has been married to Jackie Sandler, and the couple shares two daughters. Now, the whole Sandler family joins him on screen in Happy Gilmore 2, the Netflix sequel to the 1996 comedy classic. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 with his wife, Jackie, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Who is Adam Sandler's wife?

Sandler's wife, Jackie, was born on September 24, 1974and began her career in modelling while she was still in high school. In 1999, she made her acting debut in Rob Schneider's film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, as reported by People Magazine. Reportedly, the same year, Sandler met Jackie on the sets of Big Daddy.

The two got married in 2003 in a Jewish ceremony at Dick Clarke's Malibu estate on June 22. This year, Adam shared a heartfelt tribute to her wife as the couple celebrated 22 years of their marriage. He wrote, "22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Looking forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl."

Jackie also made an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 as Vienna's supportive dance teacher.

About Adam Sandler's two daughters

The actor and comedian is father to two beautiful daughters. Sandler and Jackie first became parents in 2006 as they welcomed their firstborn, Sadie. In November 2008, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Sunny.

Over the years, the girls have made an appearance in their father's films such as Hubie Halloween, Hotel Transylvania, and Murder Mystery, with their most recent appearance in Happy Gilmore 2. Sadie played the character of an undercover agent, and Sunny played the role of Vienna, Happy's daughter.