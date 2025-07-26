Will there be Happy Gilmore 3? What we know so far

With excitement around Happy Gilmore 2 at a high, fans of the original 1996 classic are already wondering: could a Happy Gilmore 3 be next? Adam Sandler’s long-awaited sequel was finally released on Netflix, and audiences couldn’t have been happier. Despite the nearly three-decade gap between the films, viewers felt the sequel lived up to expectations, praising its humor and nostalgic callbacks. Fans are buzzing about a possible Happy Gilmore 3 after the success of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.(Netflix/X)

Is there a hope for Happy Gilmore Season 3?

With the massive praise Happy Gilmore 2 is receiving from viewers, it will not be wrong to hope that Netflix renews it for another round. However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement regarding a third part of the comedy classic.

While Netflix is yet to hint at any future plans, the post-credit scene of Happy Gilmore 2 might have quietly set up the stage for something bigger to come. At the end, Franl Mantee's Maxi Golf League was left disbanded, which could imply that another story is yet to be unfolded.

Once the credits finished rolling, viewers were treated to a surprise post-credit scene where a news reporter announced that Manatee’s signature drink had been pulled from shelves after it was discovered to cause gingivitis. The reporter added that there is no comment from Mantee on the matter since his whereabouts are unknown, which gave the story an open ending.

According to FandomWire, since there was no proper conclusion to Mantee's story, it is possible that he might return in another installment with a background of the British Open.

About Happy Gilmore 2

Following the death of Happy's wife, played by Julie Bowen, he decides to leave playing golf for good. He instead drowns himself in bottles of liquor. However, when his only daughter, Vienna, gets admission into a ballet academy in Paris, Happy comes to realise that he will have to gather a large sum of money to ensure his daughter's dreams are fulfilled.