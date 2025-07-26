‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Is there a post-credits scene? Adam Sandler movie ending explained

Adam Sandler returns in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ almost 30 years after the 1996 movie struck a chord with viewers. In the Netflix sequel, Sandler reprises his role as the titular golfer who makes a comeback to the sport to support his daughter's dreams of joining a fancy dance school. 'Happy Gilmore 2' ends with Adam Sandler's character waving goodbye to his daughters after he overcomes personal and professional challenges(X/@PGATOUR)

The movie has plenty of easter eggs and cameos, guaranteed to take fans on a nostalgia trip down the memory lane. However, while the film does have a mid-credits scene, many have wondered if it also has an end-credits scene.

Here we explain. Spoilers ahead!

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ ending explained

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ ends with Happy having overcome most of his struggles. He is shown to have restored his reputation. Happy is also sober by the end of the movie, after turning to the bottle following the death of his wife (played by Julie Bowen) in a freak golfing accident.

Further, Sandler's character also manages to send his daughter to ballet school, all the while, saving golf from the clutches of Frank Manatee's Maxi Golf league.

At the end of the movie, Sandler's character is seen waving goodbye to his kids and taking a moment to acknowledge his heavenly ghosts.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Is there a post-credits scene?

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ does not have a post-credits scene. However, it does have a mid-credits scene, which shows the fate of Frank Manatee after the fallout with Maxi Golf. It also offers a glimpse into Scottie Scheffler's condition, after the film shows him get arrested for punching a heckler.

If you keep on watching ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ till the credits finish rolling, more likely than not, Netflix will suggest that you watch ‘Happy Gilmore’ which is not a bad deal at all, and could be a great way to refresh your memory about the Sandler sports-comedy classic!