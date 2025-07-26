‘Happy Gilmore 2’: What happens in mid-credits scene of Adam Sandler's Netflix movie

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ comes around 30 years after the first movie, and the sequel on Netflix, starring Adam Sandler, has already generated the right kind of buzz. Adam Sandler reprises his role of Happy Gilmore in 'Happy Gilmore 2'(X/@PGATOUR)

Filmed mainly in New Jersey, with a generous dose of cameos, the story focuses on Happy Gilmore, who makes a return to golfing, only this time to pay for his daughter's ballet classes. However, viewers are in for a treat even after the final sequence comes on screen, since ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ has a mid-credit scene.

Spoilers ahead!

What happens in the mid-credits scene?

The mid-credits scene tells viewers a bit of what happens to Frank Manatee, played by Benny Safdie, and his Maxi Golf league. Viewers are first told of Manatee and Maxi Golf have had a falling out. This is conveyed through a news broadcast, titled ‘Sports Hole With Pat Daniels.’ On the segment, viewers are told that ‘bad news just keeps coming’ for Maxi and its founder.

The host, Daniels, played by Dan Patrick, notes “Since the spectacular failure of the Maxi Golf League, the popular Maxi Sports Drink has been recalled after complaints it caused irreversible halitosis, gingivitis, and a new condition they’re calling tongue rot.” The scene shows pictures of Manatee with an alarming-looking bright-green tongue.

Daniels informs the news channel that he has been unable to track down Manatee for comments, and then with a deadpan expression says, “Yeah, I would run, too, if I gave half the world midnight booty breath.”

This is when the camera pans out to show that this segment is being watched by Scottie Scheffler, who remains incarcerated after he was arrested for punching a heckler during the Maxi Golf tournament, earlier in the movie.

Scheffler appears to be unperturbed, and is seen lounging on the bench, when a guard interacts with him. Viewers are given to understand that it has been three days, but Scheffler has not made the phone call he's legally entitled to, so someone can arrange for him to get out of lockup. Scheffler asks what's for dinner, and on hearing chicken fingers are on the menu, he decides to 'stick around another night'.

Notably, Scheffler has been facing legal troubles in real life too, after the world's top golfer was arrested in May 2024, during the PGA championships, following an incident involving police directing traffic.