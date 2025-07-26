Happy Gilmore 2 Easter eggs: How many hidden nods did you catch in Adam Sandler's comedy sequel?

After a three-decade wait, Happy Gilmore 2 has finally arrived on Netflix, much to the delight of fans who have cherished the 1996 cult comedy. Adam Sandler returns as the fiery golfer Happy Gilmore, bringing back the humor and charm that made the original a beloved classic. With the sequel now streaming, longtime fans and new viewers alike are in for a nostalgic and entertaining ride. Happy Gilmore 2 features family cameos, memorable tributes, plenty of humor, and more.(Netflix)

Apart from the nostalgia and humor, the film was filled with cameos, tributes, nods to the original, and more. In case you missed them, the following is a list of easter eggs

List of Easter eggs in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler's family

Happy Gilmore 2 turned out to be a family film, literally, as it featured Sandler's real-life wife, Jackie, and his two daughters, Sunny and Sadie. His daughter, Sunny, played the role of Vienna, and his wife played the role of her supportive dance teacher. Meanwhile, Sandler's other daughter played the role of an undercover FBI agent. There are also cameos from the comedian's extended family, including his mother, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and cousin.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller played the role of villain Hal. L, the creepy nursing assistant from Happy Gilmore. The only key difference, he left his old job and now has a shady support group called Alkies for life.

A tribute to stars from Happy Gilmore who have passed away

Sandler's comedy sequel remembered actors from the original movie who passed away. In a scene, Happy and Shooter engaged in an argument right over the graves of Bob Barker, who died in 2023, Carl Weathers, who was included in the sequel but passed away in 2024, and Frances Bay, who played Grandma and died in 2011, among others, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Eminem

In a clever nod to the original, Happy Gilmore 2 features Eminem stepping into Joe Flaherty’s memorable role as the fan who disrupts Happy mid-game. Wearing the statement sunhat, the rapper reprises the role only to be hilariously tackled by an alligator moments later.

Adam Sandler's stint on SNL

Longtime fans of Adam Sandler know his rise to fame began on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 1990 to 1995 and earned three Emmy nominations. In a fun nod to Sandler’s real-life roots, Happy Gilmore 2 reveals that Happy himself appeared on SNL after gaining fame right before the opening scenes.

Chubb's son Slim

Chubb, played by Weathers, was a key character in Happy's journey to stardom in the original movie. While he was scheduled to reprise his role, Weathers died last year at the age of 76. However, the sequel filled his shoes by introducing his son, Slim, who also lost a hand just like his father.