Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 reviews: 'Exactly what you'd think it'd be', say fans on X

Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler's long-awaited sequel to the fan favourite movie Happy Gilmore, was released on July 25 and is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor and comedian stepped into one of his most iconic roles after almost 30 years, and fans felt both the nostalgia and humor. The film also saw the return of cast members from the original movie, such as Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald Happy Gilmore 2 debuted on Netflix to mixed reactions. Some viewers appreciated the humor and nostalgic feel, while others found it disappointing with recycled jokes.(Netflix)

Happy Gilmore Season 2 X reviews

Going by the netizens' response to the sequel to the 1996 comedy hit, Happy Gilmore 2 appears to be tailor-made for the fans of the original.

Happy Gilmore 2 garnered positive feedback on social media, as one user wrote on X, “Happy Gilmore 2 is so much better than expectations. Pretty funny but mostly fun. Worth the time.” A second user reveiwed the film as they wrote, “I was fully expecting Happy Gilmore 2 to be absolutely horrible… surprisingly it was not absolutely horrible.”

A user rated the Netflix film “solid 12/10.” Another user wrote, “@AdamSandlergood job with Happy Gilmore 2. Most movies that come out with additional makes end up sucking. It was a good mix of comedy and storyline without ‘trying’ too hard to match the original. Appreciate the laughs.”

However, not all users were a fan as a user wrote, “Happy Gilmore 2…Pathetic attempts at nostalgia. A thousand recycled jokes. Empty cameos. Extremely unfunny jokes. Don't waste your time with it.” Another user echoed the sentiment and wrote, “Welp. A few minutes into Happy Gilmore 2 and it’s already pissed me off…”

While it is hard to top the original Happy Gilmore, the film delivered a warm and comfortable watch for the weekend, featuring Sandler's intethered performance.