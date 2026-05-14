Grown Ups 3: Cast, release date, trailer, when and where to watch

More than a decade after the last installment, Grown Ups 3 is officially happening. Unlike the first two films, which were directed by Dennis Dugan, the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Kyle Newacheck. (Photo via Columbia Pictures)

Netflix confirmed during its Upfront presentation on Wednesday that a third movie in the hit comedy franchise is now in development, bringing back several stars from Adam Sandler’s longtime comedy circle.

Who is returning for Grown Ups 3? According to Deadline, Adam Sandler is set to return alongside longtime co-stars Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider.

The original Grown Ups films followed a group of childhood friends reuniting years later with their families during summer getaways and hometown visits. The first movie released in 2010, while Grown Ups 2 followed in 2013.

Sandler, who played Lenny Feder in the first two movies, is also co-writing the script for the third film with longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy.

Who is directing the movie? Unlike the first two films, which were directed by Dennis Dugan, the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Kyle Newacheck.

Newacheck previously worked with Sandler on projects including Happy Gilmore 2, Murder Mystery and Game Over, Man!

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Deadline reported that Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Herlihy and Jack Giarraputo are producing the movie, while Kevin Grady and Judit Maull will serve as executive producers.

Is there a release date or trailer yet? Netflix has not announced an official release date for Grown Ups 3 yet.

There is also no trailer available at this stage since the project was only recently confirmed. Several unofficial fan-made trailers have circulated online, but no official footage has been released by Netflix.

Rumors about a third film had circulated for years. Last year, Sandler told US Weekly that he and his co-stars “would love” to reunite for another installment.

“To be with those guys would be incredible,” Sandler said at the time.

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Where will Grown Ups 3 be released? Unlike the first two films, which were released theatrically by Sony Pictures through Columbia Pictures, Grown Ups 3 is being developed directly for Netflix.

The move is not surprising given Sandler’s longstanding partnership with the streaming platform, which has produced more than 10 projects with the comedian over the past decade.

The first Grown Ups movie grossed roughly $272 million worldwide, while the sequel earned around $247 million globally, according to Deadline.