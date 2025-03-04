Chris Rock doesnt rule out returning as Oscars host after the slapgate incident with Will Smith: 'You never know'

Three years after the notorious 'slapgate' incident, actor-comedian Chris Rock has addressed the episode involving Hollywood star Will Smith. In a discussion with the media at the Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the actor-comedian was questioned about a potential return to the Academy Awards stage, following the contentious joke he made about Smith's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock expressed that he has embraced forgiveness, stating, "This is what I would say: the most miserable people on earth are people that can't forgive." He further remarked, "And not just people; you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know." Three years after the infamous altercation at the Academy Awards, comedian and actor Chris Rock has addressed the incident involving Will Smith

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith faced a decade-long ban from attending Oscar ceremonies and issued a public apology to Rock for the onstage slap. Reflecting on his personal journey, Rock noted, "I live in forgiveness." He continued, "True love starts at forgiveness."

At the 97th Academy Awards, Conan O’Brien took on the hosting duties, delivering entertainment and humour to the audience. Rock praised the talk show host's performance, commenting, "I thought it was amazing, incredible. They should let him host every year." Rock himself had previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016. During the 2022 ceremony, while presenting the Best Documentary category, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, leading to the incident with Will Smith.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature. He made an unscripted joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head to Demi Moore's look in the film "G.I. Jane." Unbeknownst to Rock, Pinkett Smith had been open about her struggle with alopecia, a condition causing hair loss. Initially, Will Smith appeared to laugh at the joke, but moments later, he walked onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Upon returning to his seat, Smith shouted twice, "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!"

The incident stunned the audience and overshadowed the remainder of the ceremony. Later that evening, Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in "King Richard" and apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees during his acceptance speech, but not to Rock. The following day, Smith issued a public apology to Rock and resigned from the Academy. Subsequently, the Academy banned Smith from attending any of its events, including the Oscars, for ten years.