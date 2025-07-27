Happy Gilmore 2: Fans spot late Disney star Cameron Boyce in Adam Sandler's movie

Adam Sandler-starrer sports comedy film Happy Gilmore 2 arrived on Netflix on July 25. Besides featuring a long list of star-studded appearances, the Kyle Newacheck directorial also featured a nod to Cameron Boyce, People magazine reported. Boyce, who died in July 2019, is famous for his role as Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 features a blink-and-miss nod to his Grown Ups co-star, and late Disney actor, Cameron Boyce.(Netflix/X)

Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2

In a scene, Happy Gilmore (essayed by Adam Sandler) walks towards a check-in booth while holding his clubs. As he approaches, a person working at the check-in booth is shown with a TV playing in the background. A closer look shows Boyce. He is seen in a blue shirt, holding a pair of binoculars, Parade magazine reported.

On social media, several fans were quick to identify that the footage was from Disney Channel's Jessie, which featured Boyce as Luke Ross. This was the episode where Luke breaks his leg and uses binoculars to spy on his neighbors.

"The honoring of Cameron Boyce was such a cute and awesome Easter egg," one person wrote on X, while sharing a screenshot from Happy Gilmore 2.

Another person added that they feel "heartbroken to think about what an amazingly talented and kind soul the world lost when he (Boyce) passed”.

Sandler and Boyce appeared as father-son duo Lenny Feder and Keithie Feder in the 2010 film Grown Ups. Later on, they reprised their roles in Grown Ups 2, which was released in 2013.

Boyce died in 2019, at the age of 20, after he experienced a seizure during sleep. In his remembrance, the Cameron Boyce Foundation was formed. It continues to work on multiple causes that were close to the late actor.

According to People magazine, Happy Gilmore 2 was not the first time Sandler paid tribute to his former co-star in a movie.

The 50 First Dates star earlier paid a tribute to Boyce in the credits of the 2020 movie Hubie Halloween.

Featuring a photograph of Boyce, the message read, "In loving memory of Cameron Boyce... Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Earlier this month, several of Boyce's former co-stars from Disney remembered him on his sixth death anniversary.

