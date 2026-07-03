Taylor Swift wedding buzz: How much does it cost to book Madison Square Garden? All on venue, security and guests list

With the wedding of the century for Taylor Swift speculated to take place at the renowned Madison Square Garden in New York City this summer, one question lingers: What is the estimated cost of a wedding at the World’s Most Famous Arena? As Taylor Swift reportedly prepares for her wedding at Madison Square Garden, which may see over 1,000 attendees, reports hint at expenses between $15-25 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

For its report, TODAY.com consulted with luxury wedding planners and event specialists who have experience in organizing some of the most extravagant celebrations and weddings to gather their insights on the potential expenses of a wedding at MSG. Although it is challenging to determine an exact figure without specific information regarding the number of guests, decorations, and other factors, experts suggest that the estimated costs are, as expected, quite substantial.

According to Alyssa Pettinato, who is the founder of Alinato Events, a luxury wedding planning and event design company located in New York, one should expect to pay no less than $15 million to $25 million to get out alive.

A source at the venue, who chose to remain anonymous regarding this confidential issue, informed NBC News that the arena will be closed from July 2 to July 4 for a specific event. Dora Pekec, a representative from the New York City Mayor’s Office, also verified to NBC News that a permit submitted to the city, initially reported by The New York Times, requested street closures in the vicinity of the arena, anticipated a crowd size between 500 and 999 individuals, and included a request for a tent to be erected outside.

The arena has a capacity of up to 19,500 attendees. Additionally, other sections of the Garden are available for rental, such as its renowned theater and exclusive clubs and lounges. Wedding planners predict that utilizing this space alone could elevate the budget into the millions.

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Taylor Swift's rumoured wedding: How many guests are expected? A look at venue, security A source familiar with the situation, who is among the guests, informed NBC News that the wedding celebrations for Swift and Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3 are anticipated to host over 1,000 guests.

In addition to the venue itself, couples must also consider the expenses associated with decor. According to Pettinato, Madison Square Garden offers a significant amount of space that requires transformation, NBC News reported. Both experts indicate that the cost of decor alone could approach $20 million.

As of June 30, crews were observed outside the Garden, unloading trucks and handling large items concealed under tarps and black garbage bags. One crew member was spotted wearing a shirt that read “Taylor Swift Carpenters.”

According to Pettinato and Smith, one of the most significant expenses for celebrities and other high-profile individuals hosting weddings at prominent venues is security. An insider who was invited informed NBC News that attendees received electronic invitations accompanied by non-disclosure agreements. However, Pettinato suggests that the couple's security measures likely extend beyond just NDAs. She estimates that securing the venue could cost between $1 million and $2 million per day.

The expenses do not end there. Catering is another major cost, with a three-course meal priced at approximately $600 per person, as noted by Smith. For a wedding with 200 guests, the total costs for catering and beverages could exceed $100,000. Swift's wedding is anticipated to have a significantly larger guest list, with around 1,100 attendees expected at the celebrations on July 3, according to the invited source who spoke to NBC News.

Taylor Swift's rumoured wedding: A look at guest list The high-profile couple is speculated to be commemorating their marriage on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden, yet many specifics regarding the event are still kept confidential.

The list of attendees for the wedding has not been verified, although it is reasonable to presume that several celebrities will likely be present.

It appears reasonable to presume that the families and close friends of Travis and Taylor (including celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff, Patrick Mahomes, Lana Del Rey, Lena Dunham, among others) will be in attendance. However, the guest list remains entirely confidential.

Lena Dunham was seen in the rear of an SUV, while producer Jack Antonoff was captured by paparazzi as he exited wearing an oversized black blazer paired with matching slacks.