New York City flash flood: Videos from Bushwick show Wilson Avenue under water amid storm; watch

A flash flood induced by a storm earlier on Wednesday in New York City sent multiple areas under water. The severe weather on the East Coast led to the National Weather Service placing the city of New York City under an emergency. People lay out in the sun in front of the New York City skyline on May 20. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

In an update, the NYC Emergency Management said, "As thunderstorms move across the city, New Yorkers should stay alert and take precautions now.

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger, trapped by rising water, or see a life-threatening situation.

"If you hear thunder, go inside. Damaging winds are the primary hazard we are."

Amid that, videos from Brooklyn surfaced which showed the crossing of the Wilson Avenue and Stockholm Street completely underwater as pedestrians struggled to navigate the area.

Here's the video: