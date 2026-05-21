Atlanta under flash flood warning: Scary videos show cars stuck on highway as water rises

A flash flood warning continued for Atlanta, Druid Hills, and Emory in Georgia, as per the National Weather Service. The advisory on Wednesday noted that the warning would continue till 11:15pm EDT. Several cars were seen stranded as flash flood warnings continued in Atlanta. (X/@alanlepo)

Meanwhile, chilling videos of the flood emerged. Several cars were seen stuck as water levels rose. “Wild stuff on the Connector in Atlanta. Drivers on I-75/I-85 trying to make it through the flooding and getting trapped. This is near Baker Street. Driver in white sedan climbed out of sunroof. Several other drivers are trapped in this same area,” a local journalist wrote.

Another person sharing a clip wrote “Video shows water flood I-75/85 near North Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon.”

Yet another clip was shared with the person writing “A Waymo vehicle in the flood waters near Central Park in Atlanta. Wonder what it will do now.”

Traffic was hit due to the flash floods downtown. A video showed the situation in Atlanta.

A local page wrote “Traffic backed up on 75/85 after flooding downtown.” Fox 5 Atlanta reported “Crews have successfully reopened all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector at the Baker Street overpass after heavy afternoon rainfall and debris-clogged storm drains left multiple vehicles submerged and paralyzed rush-hour traffic.” Also Read | At least nine dead in China after vehicle swept into flooded river during heavy rain One person shared a set of photos and wrote “Just got caught in a crazy flash flood in Atlanta!”.