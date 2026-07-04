Melania Trump's closed doors ultimatum to lawmakers as deadline looms: ‘I want this on Donald’s desk by…’

Melania Trump's most significant legislative initiative is in jeopardy of failing as a self-imposed deadline in August draws near, with the bill currently stalled in the Senate. Melania Trump's foster care bill, part of her 'Fostering the Future' initiative, is in limbo as the Senate deadline looms. Despite initial bipartisan support, the legislation requires swift action to be passed before Congress's August recess, with over 400,000 foster children awaiting help. (Bloomberg)

The First Lady, 56, has under a month to fulfill a deadline she established privately for her key foster care legislation, which must be approved by the Senate before Congress commencing its August recess.

During a bipartisan roundtable on Capitol Hill in April, Melania Trump informed House lawmakers that she aimed to have the legislation on President Donald Trump’s desk "by the August recess," as reported by Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) to Politico on Friday.

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Congress' annual August recess to begin on August 10 Congress is set to commence its annual August recess on August 10, which provides the Senate with a limited timeframe to take action before lawmakers depart Washington until September 8.

This legislation, part of the First Lady’s "Fostering the Future" initiative, seeks to enhance access to housing, education, and workforce training programs for individuals eligible within the foster care system.

According to Politico, Smith was initially uncertain about the wisdom of inviting the First Lady to the bipartisan meeting, given that "Democrats really don’t like her husband." However, Melania moved forward, having planned a roundtable since Donald Trump enacted a "Fostering the Future" executive order in November.

During the discussion, she emphasized that merely 3 percent of children in foster care achieve a college degree, characterizing the legislation as a "moral imperative."

Melania Trump's closed doors warning to lawmakers In private conversations, Smith said that the First Lady was clear about her objectives.

"I want this on Donald’s desk by the August recess," she instructed the lawmakers.

The bill encountered minimal opposition in the House, where it was approved unanimously. On the day of the vote, at a White House congressional picnic, both the president and First Lady called on the Senate to act promptly.

“Hopefully, it will quickly pass in the Senate,” Melania said. “I’m sure it will. It’s a great thing.”

However, as reported by Politico, the legislation remains stagnant in committee, and the president has not made any public appeals to the Senate regarding the measure since the picnic.

Federal data indicates that over 400,000 children are currently in foster care throughout the United States.