Melania Trump's closed doors ultimatum to lawmakers as deadline looms: ‘I want this on Donald’s desk by…’
Melania Trump's foster care legislation faces delays as the Senate stalls, with a self-imposed deadline approaching.
Melania Trump's most significant legislative initiative is in jeopardy of failing as a self-imposed deadline in August draws near, with the bill currently stalled in the Senate.
The First Lady, 56, has under a month to fulfill a deadline she established privately for her key foster care legislation, which must be approved by the Senate before Congress commencing its August recess.
During a bipartisan roundtable on Capitol Hill in April, Melania Trump informed House lawmakers that she aimed to have the legislation on President Donald Trump’s desk "by the August recess," as reported by Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) to Politico on Friday.
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Congress' annual August recess to begin on August 10
Congress is set to commence its annual August recess on August 10, which provides the Senate with a limited timeframe to take action before lawmakers depart Washington until September 8.
This legislation, part of the First Lady’s "Fostering the Future" initiative, seeks to enhance access to housing, education, and workforce training programs for individuals eligible within the foster care system.
According to Politico, Smith was initially uncertain about the wisdom of inviting the First Lady to the bipartisan meeting, given that "Democrats really don’t like her husband." However, Melania moved forward, having planned a roundtable since Donald Trump enacted a "Fostering the Future" executive order in November.
During the discussion, she emphasized that merely 3 percent of children in foster care achieve a college degree, characterizing the legislation as a "moral imperative."
Melania Trump's closed doors warning to lawmakers
In private conversations, Smith said that the First Lady was clear about her objectives.
"I want this on Donald’s desk by the August recess," she instructed the lawmakers.
The bill encountered minimal opposition in the House, where it was approved unanimously. On the day of the vote, at a White House congressional picnic, both the president and First Lady called on the Senate to act promptly.
“Hopefully, it will quickly pass in the Senate,” Melania said. “I’m sure it will. It’s a great thing.”
However, as reported by Politico, the legislation remains stagnant in committee, and the president has not made any public appeals to the Senate regarding the measure since the picnic.
Federal data indicates that over 400,000 children are currently in foster care throughout the United States.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More