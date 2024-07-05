Hardik Pandya arrives solo at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet amid Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya made a solo entry at the sangeet celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday night, further fuelling speculations about his rumoured separation from Natasa Stankovic, who was conspiciously missing at the event. Hardik Pandya's elder brother Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma were the other Pandya family members who attended the sangeet. Hardik Pandya arrived at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet without Natasa Stankovic.

Pandya, who returned home from Barbados on Thursday morning, posed for the paparazzi with cricketer Ishan Kishan who caught the internet's attention with his bright red outfit. Pandya also posed with his brother and wife.

Watch Hardik Pandya at the Ambani sangeet:

Earlier in the day, Pandya posted photos with his son Agastya of the family's celebrations soon after Team India finished their grand T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai.

“My #1! Everything I do, I do for you,” he said in the post.

Fans of Pandya have also been wondering why Stankovic has remained silent on social media about her husband’s T20 World Cup success. Meanwhile sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma has been giving generous shoutouts to Hardik Pandya.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are having their sangeet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday, a week before their wedding. Cricketing stars and Bollywood A-listers are among the guests at the mega bash.

