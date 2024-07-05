Proud sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma celebrates Hardik Pandya’s T20 World Cup win. People ask ‘Where’s Natasa Stankovic’

Pankhuri Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law of Hardik Pandya, took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating her brother-in-law’s success after India lifted the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. In her post, she praised Hardik and called out those who earlier trolled the cricketer for his performance in IPL 2024. While most people praised her and celebrated India’s success, a few wondered why Hardik Pandya’s wife, Natasa Stankovic, hadn’t posted anything about her husband’s success on social media. The image shows sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma hugging Hardik Pandya. She shared it along with the T20 World Cup win post. (Instagram/@pankhuriisharma)

“We are so so proud of you HP! I’m running short of words when it comes to this day. So proud of the way you carried yourself through all the things that were going against you to standing the tallest & strongest amongst it. And to all the people who said things about you - well BOO to you too!” Sharma wrote. She completed her post with three pictures. The first photo shows her hugging Hardik Pandya. The second is a photo of a TV showing the cricketer’s reaction after winning the match against South Africa on June 29.

Furthermore, just 17 hours ago, she also took to Instagram to share a story that shows Hardik Pandya cutting a cake.

Take a look at the entire post here:

How did Hardik Pandya react?

Taking to the post's comments section, the cricket wrote, “Love you bubs”, and concluded the reply with a heart emoticon.

Krunal Panya also left a comment on the post. He said "wow" while adding several heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say?

This sweet exchange had people’s hearts. Several flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to the win and Sharma’s post. Just like this individual who wrote, “Whatta caption love it”. Another added, “More than bhabhi, looking more like an elder sister who stands for brother.” A third joined, “He is the real hero."

Some people, however, were curious about Natasa Stankovic. One such individual wrote, “Natasa ne ek bhi post nehi kiya (Natasa didn't post anything).” Another commented, “Bhabhi ne post daal di par wife ka abhi tak reaction nhi aayaa (His sister-in-law posted but nothing from his wife).”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorce rumours

The couple married in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in the same year. However, earlier this year, rumours about their separation started spreading on social media after a Reddit user claimed that Natasa has deleted pictures of hers and Hardik, except the ones with Agastya. The individual also pointed out that they have stopped posting about each other on social media. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic didn't confirm anything officially.