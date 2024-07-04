 Delhi boy Virat Kohli welcomed by brother, family after T20 World Cup win: ‘So proud bhai’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi boy Virat Kohli welcomed by brother, family after T20 World Cup win: ‘So proud bhai’

Edited by Shylaja Varma
Jul 04, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Virat Kohli, whose hometown is Delhi, was given some of the loudest cheers by fans as Team India landed in the capital after T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's brother and other family members welcomed him in Delhi on Thursday morning as Team India landed in New Delhi from Barbados, having been delayed for days by Hurricane Beryl, after winning the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's family welcomed him Delhi after Team India returned home from Barbados. (Instagram/vk0681)
Virat Kohli's family welcomed him Delhi after Team India returned home from Barbados. (Instagram/vk0681)

"So proud bhai," Vikas Kohli wrote on his Instagram Stories, with photos of himself, his son, niece and nephew with Virat Kohli.

Vikas Kohli and his son also shared the joy by wearing Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup medal.

Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli also shared the photos on her Instagram Stories.

Virat Kohli, who was born and brought up in Delhi, got some of the loudest cheers from fans as the cricketers returned home from Barbados.

Team India gets rousing welcome in Delhi

The Men in Blue got a befitting welcome in Delhi as they landed in the national capital on Thursday aboard a specially-arranged charter Air India flight with scores of fans lining up outside the airport to welcome the players despite a steady drizzle and heavy security deployment that kept them at a distance from their heroes.

(Also Read: Chole bhature, trophy cake: How Team India will be welcomed at 5-star Delhi hotel. Watch)

News / Trending / Delhi boy Virat Kohli welcomed by brother, family after T20 World Cup win: ‘So proud bhai’
