Sanjana Ganesan's update from Barbados as Team India stranded amid Hurricane Beryl

Broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan posted a story on Instagram on Monday from Barbados of her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, peeking out of the window to take a quick check on the condition outside amid hurricane Beryl that has left the Men in Blue stranded in the Caribbean island. Jasprit Bumrah looks out of the window at the Barbados hotel.(Instagram/sanjanaganesan)

The Indian right-hand fast bowler along with his team have been stranded in Barbados for the past two days due to Hurricane Beryl sabotaging their plans to get home after a victorious match in the ICC T20 World Cup finals.

Ganesan's following stories on Instagram were a short clip of the ocean’s roaring waves while they devour a lovely breakfast and another a snap of herself and their toddler enjoying the beach side view with a caption, “counting big waves”.

On winning the T20 World Cup finals, Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah could not resist their emotions. They embraced each other in a tight hug post post India's victory. In an interview with his wife, who is ICC's Digital Insider, Bumrah once again hugged her in a heartwarming moment. The couple, along with their son Angad absorbed the moment to the fullest.

All about Hurricane Beryl

The hurricane was expected to pass by on Monday but only intensified, moving on and towards the southeastern Caribbean as per the latest updates.

The team’s departure seems to be further delayed. Upon the severity of the Hurricane Beryl, forecasters of the center Larry Kelly and John Cangialosi call it an 'extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation'.

Lead hurricane forecaster at AccuWeather Inc, Alex DaSilva said there hasn't been a Category 4 reported anywhere in the past.

A Category 4 hurricane as classified by the National Weather Service are ones with ‘winds 130-156 mph (113-136 kt or 209-251 km/hr)’ and the damages caused being, ‘Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months’