How Sanjana Ganesan treated husband Jasprit Bumrah the morning after India’s T20 World Cup win

After nearly a decade as the runner-up and 17 years since their last title, India finally lifted the T20 World Cup with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa. The win sparked a wave of emotions nationwide—from the players and their spouses to fans. The morning after this historic win, Sanjana Ganesan treated her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, to ice cream. She even shared an Instagram Story taking Bumrah out for ice cream. Jasprit Bumrah celebrates India's T20 World Cup win with wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad Jasprit Bumrah. (Instagram/@sanjanaganesan)

“Took this world champion out for ice cream this morning,” reads the text on the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows Ganesan walking ahead of Bumrah as she films him with her phone’s selfie camera. As the video goes on, Bumrah can be seen flashing a victory sign. Towards the end of the short video, Ganesan reveals her face as Samuel Jack’s Feels Like Summer plays in the background.

While Ganesan chose a white dress paired with a “Mom Era” cap, Bumrah wore shorts and a T-shirt and completed his look with a cap.

Take a look at the Instagram Story shared by Sanjana Ganesan below:

In a post-match interview, when Ganesan asked Bumrah about how’s he feeling, he said, “You know it’s not really sinking because, you know, mid-way through the innings, you know you were confident, but how it was going, we were a little nervous. But, I am really happy to get a win like this.”

“It was a great tournament. Obviously, you know, Angad is also here. He has seen his father win the World Cup. There is no better feeling. And, to contribute in a tournament like this, there’s no better feeling than that,” he added.

Ganesan then asked him about his experience playing for Team India, which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Bumrah said, “Excellently exceptional. You know, all praises come short - the way we have played, held our calm with the expectations, and we’ve stuck to our processes. Even in the last stages, where it seemed a little gleam, we did not panic. So yeah, words fall short.”

She then asked him about his experience bowling with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh in the final match that India won. In response, Bumrah expressed, “It’s been so good. All of them were so confident and the variety that they bring and the confidence they have to execute on the big stage that’s brilliant to see, and yeah, there’s no better feeling than this.”

Bumrah ended the interview with his wife, Ganesan, with a warm hug.

After the nail-biting victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of the Tournament award for his outstanding performance, was seen all smiles as he celebrated the win with his family on the ground.