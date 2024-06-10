Sanjana Ganesan, husband Jasprit Bumrah share a light-hearted moment in post-match interview: 'What’s for dinner?'

Jasprit Bumrah chatted with presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is his wife, on Sunday following India's thrilling win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in New York. The right-arm seamer was instrumental in India's narrow victory, claiming a crucial three-wicket haul. Sanjana Ganesan interviewed Jasprit Bumrah following India's six-run victory over Pakistan in New York. (Instagram/icc)

Jasprit Bumrah, who secured the "Player of the Match" for his match-winning spell, spoke about how much he enjoyed bowling in the match.

"We are very happy that we were able to pull it off with, you know, constant pressure, trying to be clear with what we want to do and try to make run scoring difficult. So very happy that we were together and we were very clear, and we never panicked at any stage ," Bumrah told Ganesan, who is an ICC Digital Insider.

Wrapping up the quick post-match interview on the ground, Jasprit Bumrah told Ganesan that he would see her in 30 minutes when she thanked him for the interview.

"We'll see you in 30 minutes. Thank you," he said.

Amused and pleasantly surprised by Bumrah's remark, Ganesan asked him jokingly, "What's for dinner?"

Watch the viral banter `between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan here:

The viral video has over five million views and over 7.55 lakh ‘likes’.

Several users answered Ganesan's dinner query for her husband, saying Bumrah “cooked Pakistan for dinner”.

Bumrah, 30, and Sanjana Ganesan, 33, married in Goa in March 2021. Only 20 people attended the intimate wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their son Angad in September last year.

India's win on Sunday against Pakistan keeps the hopes of the Men in Blue alive with two group stage games remaining. The packed Nassau County Stadium saw high-spirited fans from both sides of the border cheering for their respective sides. Among the viewers in the gallery were Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik.