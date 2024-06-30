Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's adorable moment with son steals the show post T20 World Cup win

After India's victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of the Tournament award for his outstanding bowling performance, was seen with a wide smile on his face as he greeted his family on the ground after the match. The official ICC handle shared an adorable video featuring Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah, and their son. Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan were all smiles after India won against South Africa in T20 World Cup. (Instagram/@ICC)

The heartwarming clip captures Bumrah holding his son Angad and greeting a few people, accompanied by Sanjana Ganesan. At the end, they pose for a family picture. (Also Read: India lifts trophy at T20 World Cup 2024 after 11 years, X explodes in excitement)

Watch the video here:

After the amazing match ended, Bumrah, during his post-match interview, said, "Usually, I am the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done, but today I do not have many words; I do not usually cry after a game, but the emotions are taking over. We were in trouble, but we are really over the moon to win at that stage. My family is here. We came close last time, and we got the job done; there is no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this. It just felt good. I tried to keep myself in a bubble and tried not to think too far ahead."

He further added, "When the big day comes, you have to do it; throughout the tournament, I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, and I do not think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout. I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it."