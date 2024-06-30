India lifts trophy at T20 World Cup 2024 after 11 years, X explodes in excitement

After 11 long years, India has once again lifted the trophy at the T20 World Cup and emerged victorious against South Africa. The Men in Blue, who were visibly overwhelmed with emotion after the significant win, left millions of Indians with a proud feeling in their chests. The moment team India won the T20 World Cup 2024, numerous people took to various social media sites to express their excitement. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final, IND vs SA:(AP)

Many people gathered at X to express their pride in the Indian cricket team. They not only commended the team for their dedication and hard work in the finals but also praised their performance throughout the entire tournament. (Also Read: ‘Thank you, Virat Kohli': Tributes flood internet as Team India GOAT retires from T20 Internationals)

Take a look at how people reacted:

In yesterday’s match, team captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 cricket for India.

As he celebrated India's historic second T20 World Cup victory, Rohit remarked in the post-match news conference, "No better time to say goodbye." Given that Rohit started his T20I career with a World Cup victory and finished it with another, the decision is a suitable way to cap off his career.

On the other hand, while announcing his retirement, Virat Kohli said, “This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation.”

Kohli also said, "It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it. It's been difficult to hold things (emotions) back and I think it's going to sink in later. It's an amazing day and I'm thankful."