‘Thank you, Virat Kohli': Tributes flood internet as Team India GOAT retires from T20 Internationals

As Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after leading India to their second T20 World Cup victory, tributes for the star batsman flooded the internet as fans expressed their gratitude and admiration for him India's Virat Kohli celebrates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024.AP/PTI(PTI06_30_2024_000008B)(PTI)

Posts with the note “Thank you, Virat Kohli” filled X (formerly), honouring Kohli's illustrious career

“This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve,” Kohli said in Barbados after India’s win in a global tournament after 11 years.

“One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. (It is) just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup,” he said.

Here is how the internet paid tribute to Virat Kohli:

Fans of Virat Kohli took to X to thank him the moment he announced his retirement on live television.

“The man, the myth, the GOAT! ” Netflix India wrote on X.

“Being a Virat Kohli fan today is one of those days when you genuinely feel happy for the GOAT, the game-changer, the man who raises bars in love, friendship, and family,” X user Shubh wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

“Thank you @imVkohli for everything, every head must bow every tongue must confess that he is the greatest of all time. The GOAT,” Himanshu Tiwari said.

Thousands of other similar posts flooded X as GOAT (greatest of all time) and Virat Kohli were among the top trending keywords on the platform.

