‘What a game, could barely breathe’: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella congratulate Team India for T20 World Cup win

Tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella were among those who lauded Team India's spectacular T20 World Cup victory as the Men in Blue beat South Africa in the final match on Saturday. Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai.(AFP)

“What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to X right after the final match to express his excitement at India's victory.

“What a final. Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... Let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA,” Nadella said. Nadella, who had attended the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York earlier this month, is an ardent cricket lover. Recently, Nadella, Adobe Inc.’s Shantanu Narayen and former WhatsApp executive Neeraj Arora invested in Major League Cricket in the US, which is played in the same shorter format of 20 overs as the T20 franchise. The league’s inaugural game was played last year in Texas.

Take a look at Satya Nadella's post on X:

Congratulations poured in from all quarters for Team India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the Indian cricket team. “CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team,” PM Modi posted on X minutes after the match.

India beat South Africa by seven runs in a heart-stopping final to win the Twenty20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India to the delight of the huge Indian following at the stadium.

‘Thank you, Virat Kohli’ posts flood X

Tributes poured in for star batter Virat Kohli who announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after guiding India to their second T20 World Cup win here.

“This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve,” Kohli told the broadcast after India’s win in a global tournament after 11 years.