Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
Satya Nadella attends India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, wears Team India jersey

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 09, 2024 09:05 PM IST

India Pak T20 World Cup 2024: Satya Nadella posed for a photo wearing a Team India jersey.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is among those cheering for the Men in Blue at the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York.

Satya Nadella and Gaurav Jain at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.(@gjain)
Satya Nadella and Gaurav Jain at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.(@gjain)

The Indian-origin executive was seen in a blue Team India jersey. He was accompanied by US-based entrepreneur Gaurav Jain.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Excited to cheer for team India with the super fan @satyanadella,” Jain posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a photo of him with Nadella at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the marquee game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

