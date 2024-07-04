Chole bhature, trophy cake: How Team India will be welcomed at 5-star Delhi hotel. Watch

Preparations are in full swing at ITC Maurya, Delhi to welcome the champions of the T20 World Cup as they arrive back in India. The Men in Blue reached Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning after a few days of being stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. A T20 trophy cake at ITC Maurya to welcome Team India.(X/ANI)

After winning the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa, Team India had been stuck in Barbados – where the final match of the tournament took place – because of the category 4 hurricane.

A special Air India flight was arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to bring the cricketers and their family members home. The flight took off from Barbados yesterday and reached Delhi this morning. The team members will stay at the five-star ITC Maurya in Delhi on Thursday before flying back to their respective homes.

At the five-star hotel in the posh Chanakyapuri neighbourhood, a special breakfast and a cake has been arranged to welcome the Rohit Sharma-led squad. The cake is in the colours of Team India jersey and topped with the T20 trophy recreated in chocolate.

Take a look at the video below:

Executive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja, told news agency ANI that the cake was created as a tribute to the team. A team of pastry chefs worked through the night to bake the cake.

“The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast..” he said.

Pahoja said that the breakfast will showcase the best of Indian cuisine as the team has been touring for some times. It will also consist of the players’ favourite dishes that they have often spoken about - like chole bhature.

“ITC Maurya believes in sustainability, so the breakfast has options made with millets. There is healthy food as well as a bit of indulgence,” said the chef.

The team members will also have treats in their rooms, one of them being chocolate.