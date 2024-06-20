Natasa Stankovic celebrates learning how to drive in latest Instagram Story: ‘One of the best things I did’

Siberian actor Natasa Stankovic, who is also the wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate a personal achievement. She reflected on taking driving lessons, expressing that it is “one of the best things” that she has done recently. Natasa Stankovi driving a car. (Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

While sharing a picture of herself driving a car, Stankovic wrote, “Learning how to drive was one of the best things I did recently.” Alongside, she added three love-filled emoticons.

Stankovic also hinted at learning a new skill: “Next I should learn is singing.”

In the picture, Stankovic is sporting a white top, shades and a watch with a brown-coloured strap. She is also wearing a cross around her neck.

Take a look at Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram Story:

Screengrab of Natasa Stankovi’s Instagram Story.

Last month, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce rumours became a topic of national interest. The rumours stemmed from a Reddit post that claimed that she had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle.

“This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name,” read the Reddit post.

The post further claimed, “Her birthday was on March 4, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

However, earlier this month, Pandya put an end to the divorce rumours while chatting with Australian cricket coach Ricky Ponting ahead of India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

“Ricky! How’s everything? How’s family?” Pandya asked Ponting.

He replied, “They’re good, mate. Very good! How about yours?”

“All good. All sweet,” Pandya said.

Hardik-Natasa love story

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic met at a party in 2018. In their wedding teaser, Natasa recalled, “I went out with few of my friends and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP’s friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?’"

“You know when you’re meeting someone for the first time? I was going for the hand, and he came for a hug. Don’t know the name, nothing, he was just very friendly, that’s how we met for the first time," Natasa added.

Hardik, too, shared his side of the story and could be heard saying, “Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good-looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha (I fell in love with her).”

Pandya married Stankovic on May 31 in 2020, two months after he proposed to the actor-model on a yacht. The couple then welcomed their first child, Agastya, the same year on July 30. Pandya and Stankovic, on their third marriage anniversary, decided to renew their vows at a special ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine’s Day last year.