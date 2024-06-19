Natasa Stankovic's conversation with son Agastya during ice session has a cricket reference. Watch

Natasa Stankovic, wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, indulged in a cute conversation with son Agastya during her ice facial session. The toddler kept count for his mother as she dunked her face in ice water. The mother-son conversation also had a small cricket reference. Natasa Stankovic is in Mumbai with her son Agastya while Hardik Pandya is in the US for the T20 World Cup. (Instagram/htlifestyle)

Ice water facials, which have become popular on the internet in recent times, involve dunking one's face in a bowl of ice water. The practice is believed to help reduce puffiness, tighten the skin and increase blood circulation.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Stankovic is in Mumbai with Agastya while Hardik Pandya is in the US for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

“I am ready,” she tells her son.

“Put your head in,” the little boy tells her, instructing his mother to dunk her face in the bowl of ice water.

Stankovic asks the boy to keep a count. The boy adorably counts up to ten in Hindi as she dunks her face in the cold water.

“It was a good six,” he says.

“It was a very good six,” she says in response.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

In May, rumours of Pandya and Natasa Stankovic divorcing caught the internet's attention and created a huge buzz on social media after an anonymous Reddit user claimed that she had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle.

(Also Read: Natasa Stankovic’s post amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours raises eyebrows: ‘Someone is about to get on the streets’)

Since there, several Instagram posts and stories from Stankovic fuelled the separation rumours.

However, earlier this month, Pandya put the divorce rumours to rest at India's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan, when Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting asked him how his family was.

"Ricky! How's everything? How's family?" Pandya asked him

Ricky Ponting said, "They're good mate. Very good! How about yours?"

“All good. All sweet,” Pandya said.

Stankovic had faced intense backlash from trolls this Indian Premier League (IPL) season over her husband's poor performance. Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians skipper this year.