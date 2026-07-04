Is Miki Sudo married? All on husband and kids after 12th Mustard Belt win at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Miki Sudo successfully defended her prized Mustard Belt, achieving her 12th championship by consuming an impressive 38.75 hot dogs during the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held Saturday morning in Coney Island. Competitive eater Miki Sudo raises a champion belt as she arrives at the 2025 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura,File) (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

“Today was not the day to lose, just to be honest. You know, we’ve got the broadcast with America 250 on ABC," Sudo told The Post. It is America 250, so there’s that added celebration — extra eyes on us. And the crowd really just pushed me through to 12th belt. I didn’t want to lose, especially with my family in the crowd."

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Miki Sudo's previous victories Sudo surpassed her previous winning total of 33 from last year, although it remains significantly short of the record-setting 51 she consumed in 2024.

In 2025, despite securing her 11th Mustard Belt, Sudo expressed that she felt she had somewhat disappointed her fans by not surpassing her own record.

At 40 years old, Sudo has established herself as the dominant competitor in the women’s category since her debut in 2014, achieving victory in every contest she has entered.

The mother from Florida is an alumnus of Hillsborough College in the state, where she earned a degree in dental hygiene.