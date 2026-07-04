Who won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest? Florida mom Miki Sudo retains undefeated title by eating 38.75 hot dogs

For the twelfth consecutive time, Miki Sudo emerged victorious in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held today in Coney Island, New York. Competitive eater Miki Sudo gives holds cheers with the fans after winning the women's 2026 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Anna Connors) (AP Photo/Anna Connors)

The undefeated champion consumed 38.75 hot dogs in a span of 10 minutes, significantly surpassing her closest rival, Michelle Lesco, who managed to eat 22, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Sudo has triumphed in every Nathan’s Coney Island event she has participated in, although she took a hiatus in 2021 due to her pregnancy.

The Japanese American athlete commenced her competitive journey by winning a pho eating contest in 2013, as noted on Wikipedia. She was born in New York to an American mother and a Japanese father, and her family relocated to Japan when she was merely five years old. Ultimately, she returned to the United States after spending seven years abroad.

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