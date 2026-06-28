IIT Delhi graduate turned down ₹35 LPA job at Japanese firm to become IPS officer: 'Self-belief can do wonders'

Turning down a ₹35 LPA job offer isn't a decision many engineering graduates would make. But an IIT Delhi graduate did just that to pursue his dream of joining the Indian Police Service (IPS). Archit Chandak cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt. (LinkedIn/Archit Chandak)

Archit Chandak's journey from rejecting a lucrative offer from a Japanese company to clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in his first attempt is going viral on social media, inspiring many. Taking to X, user Vikas Alwys brought attention to Chandak's journey.

According to the post, Chandak, a native of Nagpur, excelled academically from an early age. In 2012, he topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in his city and secured admission to IIT Delhi, where he pursued a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

After graduating in 2016, Chandak allegedly received a ₹35 LPA offer from a Japanese company. However, he chose to reject the lucrative offer and prepare for the UPSC Civil Examination instead.

In 2018, Chandak cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 184. This success marked the beginning of his career in the Indian Police Service.