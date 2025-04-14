Khushi Kapoor draws fashion inspo from mom Sridevi and sister Janhvi : ‘Mummy ke kapde pehnti hu’
Khushi Kapoor's style repertoire is heavily influenced by her family, as she revealed how she uses her mother and sister's wardrobes for style.
Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, turning heads with her effortless elegance. The star may be a Gen Z style icon, sporting chic, trendsetting looks, but her sartorial roots remain delightfully old-school. In a heartwarming revelation, she opened up about how her family, her mother Sridevi and her sister Janhvi Kapoor, has been a source of timeless fashion inspiration.
ALSO READ: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: Let Gen Z stars be your style muse for most fashionable wedding accessories
Mother and sister as fashion muse
Khushi said,"I think fashion is timeless. Mein abhi tak apni mummy ki kapre pehnti hu, meri badi behan ki kapde pehnti hu (I still wear my mom's clothes, wear my sister's clothes.) I think it's how you wear clothes and not the clothes itself."
Khushi asserted that no style ever goes out of fashion; what truly matters is how you wear the clothes, not when they were made or where they came from. This shows the value of styling, making even the old clothes appear trendy.
More about her look
Khushi Kapoor walked the ramp in a rich red lehanga ensemble. It's heavily embellished with sequins, thread and embroidery work to create a rosy textured effect. The off-shoulder blouse had beaded tassles while her lehenga skirt had a neat mermaid silhouette with subtle pleats. The lehenga dupatta was draped in a cape style, making her ensemble appear lavish.
For accessories, she donned a kundan choker with matching earrings. Her center-parted hair was styled neatly, a cohesive yet dramatic balance in tune with the regal outfit.
About her work front
Khushi Kapoor made her debut with The Archies in 2023. She was last seen on screen in Loveyapa and the OTT release Nadaaniyan.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.