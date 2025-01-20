Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: Let Gen Z stars be your style muse for most fashionable wedding accessories

With the wedding season and long list of wedding festivities to attend, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the flood of invitations. When one is knee-deep in wedding invites, reaching a saturation point with styling is all too common. Keeping a tab on different outfits for mehendi and reception is a task, and even if the outfits are sorted, accessories become a last-minute job. Accessories are the secret to a complete wedding look.(Shutterstock)

But we have simplified the process for you, regardless of what you wear- lehenga or saree. There are some essential accessories without which the look is incomplete. Let the glam Gen Z stars be your guide to accessorise your wedding bridesmaid look.

Choker

The choker necklace is the cherry on top of the lehenga look. It sits flush against the skin, atop the collarbones, complementing the neckline. Multilayered Kundan and Polki chokers are all the rage. The multi-coloured gemstone chokers go well with the lehenga’s embroidery work. Almost every celebrity lehenga look has a stunning choker to pair with the dress. Often the choker is in the colour scheme of the lehenga, playing by the age-old, colour coordination rule of styling.

Remarkably, chunky choker pieces are often paired with lehengas, while slender, dainty pieces complement sarees. This styling choice can be attributed to the structural differences between the two garments. A lehenga has two pieces which feel streamlined and lean, requiring heavier multi-layered chokers to anchor the look. Saree already has so much fabric with pleats and pallu that the accessories need to be minimal, with dainty choker pieces.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's look- both wearing thick chokers with lehengas, while Janhvi Kapoor paired a slender choker piece with a saree.

Maang Tika

The maang tika cements your look with undeniable 'shaadi season' vibes. While it may not be as essential to styling as a choker, a maang tika ensures no one mistakes your desi look for anything other than a wedding ensemble. It is typically worn with a lehenga, as a maang tika with a saree is mostly a bride's thing.

When styling, it's important to maintain consistency between the maang tika, jhumkas, and choker. If these accessories are all lean and minimalist, consider opting for a thin, understated maang tika.

For instance, Sara Ali Khan’s bold choker with a large ruby centerpiece is a true statement piece, so she paired it with a similarly big maang tika, creating a cohesive sense of grandeur in her accessories. In contrast, Ananya Panday’s maang tika is more minimalist and slender, in line with her understated green choker and jhumkas, creating a more delicate look.

Although, it's also not necessary to always wear a complete set of jhumka and choker with maang tika. It can also be a standalone accessory as well.

Kamarbandh

There’s an undeniable regal energy in a kamarbandh, exuding a feminine grace. A kamarbandh is a waist belt worn with a saree to highlight the waistline, defining the proportions and enhancing the silhouette. Its colour should ideally not blend with the saree, and instead, when contrast is created it’s even more visually attractive. For instance, Suhana Khan opted for a radiant gold kamarbandh which matched the golden embellishment of her blouse, while Khushi Kapoor chose an emerald green one that perfectly complemented the secondary hues of her paisley saree.

Glam earrings

It’s not always necessary for earrings to match the necklace as a set. In fact, sometimes, the necklace can be skipped entirely, and a pair of big, gorgeous earrings can take centre stage. However, if earrings are the only piece of jewellery being worn, they need to make a statement, both in size and design to amp up the glam look.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday who wore big, heavy earrings which were visually attractive in terms of design and size.

If your earrings will do the heavy lifting for wedding accessories, say to it, “Go big and glam, or go home.”

Flowers in bun

Flowers in hair are another graceful accessory, which might not be as essential, but will surely level up your hairstyle. Khushi Kapoor opted for flowers in her hairstyle, for her friend Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding. Although flowers tucked in the hair are not for every style. It's more cohesive if the outfit is understated. Khushi's lehenga is in a monochrome pastel shade, allowing the space to add flowers. If your lehenga is too intricate with heavy work or colourful, you can skip this accessory.

