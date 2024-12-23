From Sobhita Dhulipala to Radhika Merchant: Brides who said yes to doing it differently in 2024 for their weddings

Fashion saw some of the biggest moments on the red carpet this year, sparking countless conversations on the internet about the best look. 2024 also witnessed numerous ‘happily ever afters’ where couples tied the knot in grand celebrations. From lavish feasts and extravagant parties to traditional rituals and intimate ceremonies, weddings this year showcased diverse settings—and the brides' fashion game was nothing short of spectacular. Whether it was Radhika Merchant's extremely over-the-top wedding festivities outfits or Sobhita Dhulipala's culturally rich ensembles, brides elevated the wedding fashion this year and chose a refreshing approach, setting trends for other people to follow. We do not want to forget these moments so here is a dekko at the most fashionable and trendsetting wedding fashion moments of this year. Sobhita Dhulipala and Radhika Merchant for their wedding festivties.(Instagram)

Radhika Merchant's gorgeous fresh floral dupatta

If you did not witness the thousands of pre-wedding ceremonies of the Ambanis, you were living under a rock. Radhika Merchant tied the knot with Anant Ambani in Mumbai in July of this year. And what was more extravagant than their stunning wedding rituals, were Radhika's ethereal and dreamy outfits with one ensemble taking over every woman's Pinterest boards. Radhika wore a custom Anamika Khanna yellow lehenga-choli for her haldi ceremony, enhanced with floral threadwork. While floral designs are very common among brides, Radhika went all out with a fresh floral tagar jaal dupatta by Floral Art by Srishti Kapur which was made with 90 real marigold flowers intricately sewn together. She complemented her ensemble with matching fresh floral jewellery as well. This has inspired many brides in the country to emulate this fresh floral look for their weddings.

Sobhita Dhulipala's traditional bajuband

When it comes to Sobhita Dhulipala, tradition is always synonymous with her. She married Naga Chaitanya on December 4 in Hyderabad. At the centre of her stunning ensembles was the traditional bajuband which was a staple throughout her wedding festivities. On her big day, she paired a stunning kanjeevaram saree with a vintage old bajuband featuring embedded colourful stones, intricate enamel work, and gemstones. Even for her Gowri Puja ceremony, she elevated her look by wearing a gold pattu saree and an elegant bajuband decorated with strings of pearls, Kundan studs, and gold accents. Her impeccable fashion choices prove that tradition can be both fun and trendsetting.

Aditi Rao Hydari's crescent alta design

Simplicity lies in Aditi Rao Hydari’s signature style and her wedding look highlighted this approach of hers. Aditi tied the knot with actor Siddharth in a secret ceremony at the historic 400-year-old Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana on September 16. Now, instead of decking up with extravagant mehendi designs, she chose minimalist crescent moon alta designs on her hands and feet. This design beautifully complemented her rich red bralette-style blouse and lehenga paired with a dupatta featuring a golden border.

Shweta Kapur’s stunning braid accessory

Jewellery is one of the most important highlights of any wedding look and designer Shweta Kapur’s mehendi accessory was just that. She was drenched in a long parandi featuring gold, polki and kundan pieces like rings, earrings and necklaces put together to create a stunning statement braid accessory. She got hitched to Raghav Gupta early this month in New Delhi.

Amy Jackson’s lacy details

Inside Amy Jackson’s dreamy wedding with floral arrangements at Amalfi coast in Italy, her ensemble was a nod to whimsical and romantic vibes. She married actor Ed Westwick on August 23, this year embodying a princess look in a white strapless ball gown with embroidered veil and long satin dress. The highlight of her dreamy wedding look was a sheer veil adorned with intricate floral embroidery and a layered design. The veil was hand-embroidered and had a long train behind it, adding an overall touch of vintage-inspired aesthetic.